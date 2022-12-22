Southern Water hopes supplies will return by Christmas Day in Hampshire
A water firm has said it hopes thousands of homes will have their supplies returned by Christmas Day.
More than 20,000 properties in Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End and Chandler's Ford in Hampshire were affected on Wednesday.
Southern Water said pipes had burst following a thaw after freezing temperatures.
It added it was "throwing everything we can at it... so we can restore everyone's water."
Katy Taylor, Southern Water's chief customer officer, said: "This is not what we want for our customers, especially coming into Christmas.
"I recognise this is a massive inconvenience, this is our team's absolute priority."
We’re really sorry about the continued supply issues in #SouthHampshire. Here’s the info for bottled water stations today:— Southern Water (@SouthernWater) December 22, 2022
From 8am:
💧 South Winchester Park and Ride
💧 East Winchester Park and Ride
💧 Places Leisure, Eastleigh pic.twitter.com/OaUl75KS6S
She added the loss of pressure or water supply was down to "a number of leaks from the freeze thaw... going from the super cold temperature to when it warmed up it's led to pipes bursting."
"We are working as hard as we can to resume full service by Sunday," she added.
Three bottled water stations have been set up:
- East Winchester Park and Ride, SO23 9NP - opens at 08:00 GMT
- South Winchester Park and Ride, SO21 2FG - opens at 08:00
- Places Leisure in Eastleigh, SO50 9NL - opens at 08:00
Further bottled water stations will be opening closer to Southampton. The water firm said details would be posted on its website as soon as possible.
It added bottled water deliveries would be made to "our most vulnerable customers on the Priority Services Register".
Elsewhere multiple pipe bursts and leaks have also led to the loss of supplies in parts of Sussex and Kent after storage reservoir levels dropped.
South East Water said it is "committed to getting its customers who are currently without water back in supply by Christmas Day if not sooner".
