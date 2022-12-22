Bedhampton: Woman dies after falling from A3(M) motorway bridge
- Published
A woman has died after falling from a bridge over a motorway.
Police were called at 07:22 GMT to the Purbrook Way bridge on the A3(M) near Bedhampton, Hampshire.
A woman in her 50s from Hayling Island was pronounced dead at the scene.
The southbound carriageway between junctions 4 (Bedhampton) and 3 (Waterlooville) was closed for more than six hours while the northbound carriageway will remain shut into the evening, police said.
Officers did not give details of any vehicles involved in the incident.
Police said they were trying to trace witnesses who may have seen a woman in Purbrook Way between 07:15 and 07:20.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.