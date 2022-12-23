Southern Water shortage: Supplies restored for many in Hampshire
The majority of residents who were left without water for almost three days have had their supplies restored, Southern Water has confirmed.
The company said it worked hard to ensure its water supply was stable and its reservoir storage topped up, after issues were first reported on Wednesday in Hampshire.
It asked its customers to use water "wisely" as demand was high.
The firm has faced criticism from a local MP and many affected residents.
Lack of water or low pressure has affected more than 20,000 Southern Water customers in Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End and Chandler's Ford.
The company said the problem was caused by pipes which had burst following a thaw after freezing temperatures.
Supply began to be restored on Friday morning.
The majority of #SouthHampshire should now have your water supplies back.— Southern Water (@SouthernWater) December 23, 2022
If you haven’t, please call us on 0330 303 0368.
You may still have low pressure, This is normal and is only temporary. Here’s what you can expect now your water is back… pic.twitter.com/mUp8izwdBk
In a statement, Southern Water apologised and said it recognised the "inconvenience" and "distress" the situation caused.
"We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we gradually re-pressurised the network, it was important that we did this slowly to avoid pipes bursting," it added.
The bottled water stations which were set up in Winchester, Eastleigh, West End and Southampton will remain open until 22:00 GMT on Friday.
Deliveries to vulnerable customers on the company's priority services register will continue as a precautionary measure only, Southern Water said.
"As water starts to return, you may still have low pressure - this is normal and is only temporary. You can also expect to see bubbles and discolouration," it added.
The company was criticised by Caroline Nokes, the MP for Romsey and Southampton North.
She said it was "entirely unacceptable" that 20,000 people were entering a third day without water on Friday morning.
Several residents also took to social media to voice their frustration saying the issue was "totally unacceptable" and "shambolic", but several people also praised the Southern Water staff who have been working to resolve the matter.
Elsewhere, multiple pipe bursts and leaks have also led to the loss of supplies in parts of Sussex and Kent after storage reservoir levels dropped.
South East Water said supplies had returned in Tunbridge Wells, and should be back in Sussex later.
