Kiran Pun: Murder arrest after man missing for four weeks
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month.
Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at around 19:30 GMT on 1 December.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 36-year-old man from Aldershot remains in police custody.
Mr Pun is believed to have had links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover, a force spokesman said.
Det Insp Howard Broadribb added: "We know this arrest will come as a shock to the community.
"Kiran has not been seen for some time now, and we still need to hear from anyone in the community who might have seen him since his disappearance, or has any information that will assist our investigation."
Mr Pun is described as 5ft 8-9ins with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.
