Kiran Pun: Second murder arrest after man missing for four weeks
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month.
Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at about 19:30 GMT on 1 December.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 29-year-old man from Fleet remained in police custody.
A 36-year-old man, from Aldershot, was also arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Police are yet to locate Mr Pun, who is believed to have links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover, a force spokesman said.
Det Insp Howard Broadribb added: "We continue to work hard to find out where Kiran might be or what might have happened to him.
"If you have seen him since his disappearance or know anything which could help us find him, please get in touch. No matter how small, your information could be vital."
Mr Pun is described as 5ft 8-9in with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.
