Elderly Hampshire cyclist dies after collision with BMW
- Published
An elderly cyclist has died after being involved in a collision two days before Christmas, police said.
Hampshire Constabulary said the 84-year-old man from Rowland's Castle died in hospital on Tuesday following the incident in the village on 23 December.
Police said the cyclist collided with a grey BMW, driven by a 78-year-old local man.
Officers have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.
They said the incident happened at about 15:00 GMT on Friday at the junction of The Green and Redhill Road.
Members of the public came to the aid of the cyclist until emergency services were able to take him to Southampton General Hospital, police said.
The BMW driver sustained minor injuries, they added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.