Hythe Ferry: Ferry service to continue while new owner sought
The operators of a ferry service which announced it was to cease trading said it will continue running while a new owner is sought.
Blue Funnel previously said Hythe Ferry was "no longer financially viable".
But the owner now says several parties have shown interest in taking on or purchasing the business.
Hythe Ferry links the market town and Southampton. It struggled during the pandemic prompting a crowdfunding effort and council bail-outs.
Southampton, Hampshire and New Forest councils have said they will not provide ongoing subsidy.
Director Lee Rayment said on 21 December there was "no alternative" but to cease trading on 31 December due to rising costs and low passenger numbers.
"In fact, we are now running at a loss, which cannot be sustained during the historically quiet winter months," he said.
'Discussions continue'
However, in a new statement the operator said: "With the recent announcement of Hythe Ferry ceasing operation, there has been several parties interested in taking on or purchasing the business and continuing the Ferry Service.
"At this moment in time, the ferry will continue to operate under Blue Funnel while discussions continue with a potential new owner/operator."
It "strongly" urged people to support the ferry during this period, and show "love" for the "vital link", "while we hopefully complete the transition to a new operator".
"Confidential discussions mean no names will be released at this period in time," the statement added.
The ferry operates from the end of Hythe Pier - with passengers travelling along it on the oldest continuously-operating public pier train in the world.
The pier and its associated structures were awarded Grade II listed status in August 2021.
