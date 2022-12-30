New Year Honours 2023: Medal for Isle of Wight coastguard volunteer
A coastguard officer involved in more than 2,000 rescues has been recognised in the King's New Year Honours list.
Martin Rayner began volunteering in Ventnor, Isle of Wight, in 1980 and has been described as an "inspiration" by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
The 68-year-old is due to retire after working his final shifts this weekend.
Awarding Mr Rayner with a British Empire Medal for services at sea, a spokesperson for the government said his contribution had been "exemplary".
Mr Rayner said he felt "really honoured" and that it had been a "fantastic experience" to serve his community over the past 42 years.
"My father was in the service before me so between us we have been a part of the coastguard family for around 70 years," he added.
"I have very fond memories of working with my team and the other teams on the island all working to achieve the same result - helping those in need when they call on us."
Mr Rayner was among the first coastguard rescue officers to be mobilised during the Great Storm of 1987, which claimed 18 lives in the south of England.
He was also involved in another memorable rescue 27 years later in 2014 when he was tasked with helping to evacuate homes at risk from a landslip on Undercliff Drive, between Niton and St Lawrence.
James Potter, a coastguard officer who works with Mr Rayner, said his colleague's record was "incredible" and that the team would "miss him terribly".
Elsewhere in Hampshire, retired music teacher Ann Pinhey, from Petersfield, was awarded a British Empire Medal in recognition of her raising more than £80,000 for local charities.
The 89-year-old is also the founder and director of three choirs and has been credited with providing professional quality concerts to rural communities for more than 40 years.
Hamish Elvidge, 69, from Hartley Wintney, is made an MBE after using his own experience as a parent bereaved by suicide to campaign for a national network of bereavement support.
He has advised the government on suicide prevention policy and is credited with supporting others who have also lost loved ones who took their own lives.
New Forest East MP Julian Lewis was also among those in the county to be honoured.
The 71-year-old Conservative politician, who has served his constituency since 1997 and is chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee, received a knighthood.
