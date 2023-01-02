Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales repairs due to end by spring 2023
Repairs to aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales will not be complete until the spring, the Royal Navy has confirmed.
The £3bn warship broke down off the Isle of Wight in August as it headed to the US from Portsmouth Naval Base.
The 65,000-tonne ship suffered damage to a propeller shaft and is currently undergoing repairs in a dry dock in Rosyth, Scotland.
A Navy spokesperson said once fixed the carrier would return to Portsmouth.
The aircraft carrier had been on its way to take part in flight trials and diplomatic visits in the US.
Inspections by divers and engineers found that the 33-tonne starboard propeller had malfunctioned, with a coupling holding it in place breaking.
After delays caused by unconnected technical issues, the carrier was taken to Scotland for repairs in October.
A naval spokesperson said: "Repairs to HMS Prince of Wales' starboard shaft are expected to be completed by spring 2023. The ship will then return to Portsmouth for a pre-planned maintenance period."
