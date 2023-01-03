Kiran Pun: Bus passenger comes forward in missing man murder probe
A passenger captured in a photo travelling on the same bus as a man who has been missing for more than a month has contacted police after an appeal.
Kiran Pun, 36, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December shortly after 19:30 GMT.
Police said the passenger was on the bus during Mr Pun's last known journey and got off at the same time.
Since Mr Pun's disappearance, five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Two men aged 21 and 20, a 17-year-old boy from Farnborough, a man aged 29 from Fleet and a 36-year-old man from Aldershot have all been released on bail, police said.
Hampshire Constabulary said an appeal for information relating to Mr Pun's disappearance continues.
The force has set up an online portal for people to send in any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area which may have caught Mr Pun's movements on 1 December.
Mr Pun is described as approximately 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.
He has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.
