Bodies of woman and teenager found at Hampshire home
- Published
The bodies of a teenager and a woman have been found at a property.
The 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman were discovered at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton, Hampshire, on 29 December, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The deaths are being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, the force said.
Their next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner, it added.
