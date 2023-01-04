Plans to upgrade Isle of Wight lighthouse revealed
- Published
Plans to revamp a landmark Isle of Wight lighthouse have been unveiled.
The Grade II red-and-white-striped tower at the Needles could be upgraded as part of a project that would update navigation aids, as well as electrical and mechanical systems.
The existing floor and door of the lighthouse, which dates back to 1859, would also be replaced.
The plans have been put forward by Trinity House, the official lighthouse authority in England.
The keepers left at the end of 1994 and it is now monitored and controlled from Harwich, Essex.
The tower is only visited by technicians to carry out work and with no one present to secure the door during storms, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The barrier also sometimes fails, allowing water to enter and cause damage.
If the new plans are approved, a new stainless steel, watertight door that cannot be pushed open by the force of the sea could be installed at the site.
The proposals also include plans to replace fuel tanks, create a door into the fuel room, and replace the hazard warning system emitters on the gallery.
Redundant air receiver tanks, which used to operate the fog horn in the lower lantern room, would also be removed.
The plans have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council and residents have until 27 January to have their say.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.