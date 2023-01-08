Tour of Britain: Isle of Wight scrapped cycle race leg leaves council £350k short
A decision to scrap the final leg of the Tour of Britain cycling event following the death of the Queen has cost a council £350,000.
The race was planned for the Isle of Wight in 2021 but the pandemic delayed the race by 12 months.
It was then supposed to take place on 11 September 2022 but had to be cancelled two days before following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The council said the organiser had refused to provide a refund.
Organiser SweetSpot has not yet responded to requests by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) or the BBC to explain why £250,000 paid by Isle of Wight Council cannot be returned.
The authority said its contract with the organiser said that in the case of an extraordinary event beyond the control of either party - a "force majeure" - it would be entitled to a refund of the host venue fees, after real costs had been deducted.
It said SweetSpot was suitably insured to allow for this to happen, according to the LDRS.
But it added that the company "made clear" that "it would not be in a position to refund any of the money".
Other payments
The council had also made other payments for road closure orders, marketing and public relations and some fees were able to be recouped.
But due to the last-minute cancellation, the council still had to pay £100,000.
Some sponsorship agreements covering costs had been agreed but were not possible when the event did not happen.
The council said a sum would be provided against a future cycling event on the island and its corporate scrutiny committee would consider the situation on 10 January.
