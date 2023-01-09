Body recovered from sea off Isle of Wight coast by lifeboat crew
A body has been recovered from the sea off the Isle of Wight.
The RNLI said the crew of a Brittany Ferry reported seeing a person in the water on Sunday at 16:30 GMT.
A search by the coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboat was carried out near the main shipping channel south-east of Bembridge.
Bembridge RNLI said the body was recovered by 19:45 on to their boat after being spotted by the helicopter crew.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "Officers are working to ascertain the identity of the person and how they came to be in the water.
"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time."
