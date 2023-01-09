Isle of Wight man denies plot to smuggle people into UK on yacht
- Published
A man has appeared in court to deny being involved in trying to smuggle people illegally into the UK.
Robbie Hounsham was arrested after 12 suspected migrants were found on a yacht at East Cowes marina, Isle of Wight, in March 2020.
He appeared at Newport Crown Court charged with conspiracy to facilitate the unlawful entry and/or attempted entry into the UK of non-EU citizens.
Mr Hounsham, of Ashley Road, Ryde, was bailed ahead of a trial on 14 August.
