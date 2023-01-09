Isle of Wight man denies plot to smuggle people into UK on yacht

East Cowes MarinaDavid Martin
The 12 people were found aboard a yacht at East Cowes Marina in March 2020

A man has appeared in court to deny being involved in trying to smuggle people illegally into the UK.

Robbie Hounsham was arrested after 12 suspected migrants were found on a yacht at East Cowes marina, Isle of Wight, in March 2020.

He appeared at Newport Crown Court charged with conspiracy to facilitate the unlawful entry and/or attempted entry into the UK of non-EU citizens.

Mr Hounsham, of Ashley Road, Ryde, was bailed ahead of a trial on 14 August.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics