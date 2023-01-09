Hampshire PC raped woman he met on dating app, court hears
- Published
A police officer raped a woman he met on an online dating app after she repeatedly told him she did not want to have sex with him, a court has heard.
PC David Longden-Thurgood, of Hampshire Constabulary, is accused of carrying out the attack at the woman's home in October 2020 after they met on Bumble.
Winchester Crown Court was told the 48-year old defendant forced himself on the woman, a mother in her 30s, after an evening of watching TV together.
PC Longden-Thurgood denies rape.
Opening the case for the prosecution, barrister Rebecca Fairbairn said the pair had exchanged a series of sexualised messages before meeting.
'He is the police'
She said they were kissing on the woman's sofa and had mutually decided to carry on watching TV in her bed upstairs.
The barrister told the court the woman had said she had been attracted to the policeman, who has served with the force for 19 years, but explained to him they would just be cuddling and there would be "no funny business".
However, despite being repeatedly told by the woman she did not want to have sex , the officer then raped the woman "without warning", the court heard.
Ms Fairbairn said PC Longden-Thurgood, of Waterlooville, "would not take no for an answer".
"At that stage she thought 'what do I do? I have told him and he hasn't listened'," the barrister said.
'Can't stop now'
"She didn't know how he would react, she felt she couldn't risk her children waking."
Ms Fairbairn added: "She said again 'I do not want sex' but he then said words to the effect of 'it feels too good, I can't stop now'."
The prosecutor said the following day, the complainant told a friend about the attack who asked her if she was reporting it to police.
She replied by saying "he is the police", the court heard.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.