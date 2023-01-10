Woman's brain tumour found through eye test in Hampshire
- Published
A woman has said she owes her life to an optician who found abnormalities in both eyes which later revealed a brain tumour.
Katie Dunn, 30, from Romsey, Hampshire, had the examination at a high street pharmacy in February 2021.
She was referred to Basingstoke hospital where a large meningioma - a slow-growing tumour - was diagnosed.
Ms Dunn has undergone radiotherapy, two operations and fertility preservation treatment.
The beautician said she was fortunate the routine eye test led to the tumour's discovery.
"I could have had it for years. Had it been left undetected then it could have caused other issues," she said.
"I feel like the eye test saved my life and eyesight... If it was left any longer, I could have lost my vision completely due to it pressing on my optic nerve."
Ms Dunn said she was still recovering from surgery to remove the tumour via her nose.
She has raised almost £3,000 for Brain Tumour Research by taking part in the charity's annual 10,000 Steps a Day appeal.
Mel Tiley from the charity said: "We're grateful to Katie for... fundraising an incredible amount and we wish her well with her ongoing scans."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.