Drivers warned of M27 Fareham-Portsmouth delays
Drivers are being warned of delays following the closure of a stretch of the M27 in Hampshire.
The motorway was shut eastbound between J11 for Fareham and J12 for Portsmouth. Shortly before 09:30 GMT one of the three lanes reopened.
National Highways said delays from the closure were expected until early afternoon on Wednesday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the "serious incident" happened at about 02:20 GMT.
The force has not given further details but said: "Enquiries remain ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident."
Diversions have been lifted, however delays of up to an hour and a seven mile (11km) tailback had been reported, National Highways said.
