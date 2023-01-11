Blackwater: Pedestrian, 88, killed in electric van crash
An 88-year-old woman died when she was struck by an electric van in a Hampshire town.
The woman was hit on Hawley Road, Blackwater, by a blue Maxus eDeliver 9 van on Tuesday shortly after 19:00 GMT.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the family of the woman, who was from the town, had been informed.
The force has asked for witnesses or anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage to contact it.
