Hampshire's council plans 10 new schools in £221m scheme
- Published
Ten new schools could be built in Hampshire under plans outlined by the county council.
A £221m investment programme aims to create 4,393 school places by 2026 as well as upgrade existing facilities.
It said £9m was earmarked for creating spaces for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) at seven schools by 2024.
A decision on the funding will be made by full council when it considers the authority's budget next month.
The proposals, approved by children's services councillor Edward Heron, also include school expansions, projects for special schools and early years settings, as well as improvements to existing buildings.
Mr Heron said: "Ongoing pressure for school places is largely driven by major new housing developments.
"Additionally, there has been a substantial increase in the number of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities who need a specialist school place."
Mr Heron said the council was seeking funding from government, developers and other external sources to minimise the cost to the council.
This includes a bid for Department for Education funding for two new free special schools in Boorley Green and Whiteley, as part of the government's £2.6bn capital investment in high-needs provision.
Last year the authority announced it was expecting a £200m budget black hole in the next four years.
Mr Heron added: "I am pleased that, despite the ongoing financial pressures facing local government, we are able to continue to present a proposed programme of carefully considered capital investment across Hampshire's educational estate."
