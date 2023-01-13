Fareham: Police CCTV appeal after man reports dating app rape
A CCTV image has been released as part of a rape investigation.
Hampshire Constabulary is investigating reports of a man in his 20s being assaulted in Fareham by a man he met through a dating app.
The force is appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who knows him, to come forward following the incident on 2 November last year.
It said it was not currently in a position to release further information about the location of the incident.
