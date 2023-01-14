Isle of Wight coastal path reopens after cliff fall
A coastal walkway that was closed after a large cliff fall has been reopened.
The revetment between Sandown and Shanklin was blocked with 400 tonnes of rock following recent landslips.
Isle of Wight Council said the debris had been removed and the walkway reopened on Friday. It said bins on the path will be reinstated during the next few days.
The authority said it may have to close the path again temporarily in the coming weeks to allow further work.
A council spokesperson said: "Naturally, safety is our priority and we needed to be as sure as we can be that further cliff falls were not imminent, and that the revetment was cleared and cleaned before we opened it up again."
The flat two-mile path is shared by walkers and cyclists.
