Kiran Pun: Body found in missing man murder inquiry
- Published
Police searching for a man who has been missing since December have found a body in a country park.
Officers investigating the disappearance of Kiran Pun, 36, from Wiltshire, found the body in Brickfields Country Park in Aldershot at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday, Hampshire Constabulary said.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday, the force added.
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
While formal identification is yet to be carried out, the force said it believed the body to be that of Mr Pun.
Det Ch Insp Adam Edwards said: "We are working hard now to understand what has happened to Kiran and to be able to provide answers to his family, at what is no doubt a very difficult time for them.
"We are keeping an open mind and will be making a number of inquiries in the coming days... It is really important for us to now understand how and when Kiran came to be in Brickfields Country Park."
Mr Pun, from Amesbury, was last seen at about 19:40 on 1 December in East Park Road, Aldershot.
He travelled by train from Andover to Farnborough, before taking the number 1 bus to Aldershot Train Station, police said.
The five people arrested on suspicion of murder remain on police bail.
They are a 36-year-old man from Aldershot, a 29-year-old man from Fleet, and a 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, all from Farnborough.
