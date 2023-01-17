Emily Lewis death: Speedboat crash skipper's vision blocked, trial hears
- Published
A speedboat skipper said his face mask blew across his eyes before his boat crashed into a buoy killing a 15-year-old girl, a trial has heard.
Emily Lewis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) hit a buoy at 36.8 knots in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020.
Boat skipper Michael Lawrence told a paramedic the mask had blocked his vision, Winchester Crown Court heard.
Mr Lawrence denies manslaughter by gross negligence.
Paramedic Megan Hunt told the jury that after passengers had been brought ashore Mr Lawrence was "clearly in shock with his head in his hands".
She said: "Mr Lawrence told me he was driving the boat and the wind blew up in his face and it blew his visor and face mask up obstructing his view, I guess covering his eyes.
"By the time he put it in place, the buoy was too close to them and he had no time to turn the boat."
Ms Hunt said the skipper explained he wore a face mask because he was doing the shopping for his parents who were shielding from Covid at the time.
The court also heard from Duncan Christie, a marine officer for Associated British Ports, who had been driving a launch on the day of the crash.
Arriving at the speedboat, he said he found Mr Lawrence "very distressed and in a panic".
Mr Christie, who had also worked for Seadogz, said the skipper told him "several times" that the "wind had blown it [his mask] up and covered his eyes" prior to the crash.
He said he had known Mr Lawrence since 1996, when they worked on lifeboats together, and described him as a "competent mariner" and someone people could "totally rely on".
Mr Christie's colleague, Jamie McLeod, also said Mr Lawrence told him repeatedly "his face mask had blown over his eyes and obscured his vision", as he accompanied him back to shore.
The jury was shown video footage of the moment the boat crashed into the buoy. In the clip, the Seadogz rib can be seen heading straight at the buoy before hitting it.
Mr Lawrence, of Blackfield, New Forest, Hampshire, also denies further charges of failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed.
Michael Howley, 52, the owner of Seadogz - the company that operated the boat trip, is also on trial accused of not operating the boat safely. He denies the charge.
The trial continues.
