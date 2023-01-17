Jobs set to go at Hampshire Cultural Trust attractions
- Published
A charity which runs 23 museums, arts venues and galleries across Hampshire is to set to make staffing cuts.
Hampshire Cultural Trust (HCT) said up to 20 posts were expected to close.
The trust said it was having to restructure to "safeguard its future and increase its focus on generating income".
Its venues include The Arc in Winchester, Westbury Manor Museum in Fareham and Milestones Museum in Basingstoke.
Paul Sapwell, the trust's chief executive, said: "Changes unfortunately mean that we will have to make some very difficult decisions, but it is only by doing this that we will be able to continue to deliver high-quality arts and culture both for our communities and visitors to the county in the long term."
The Winchester-based charity, which also runs a professional costume hire store, said it was already in contact with those who are at risk.
It currently employs 210 full-time and part-time members, and said it was looking to place those at risk into alternative roles within the organisation.
Hampshire City Council and Winchester City Council has agreed not to reduce their grant to the trust in 2023/24.
Mr Sapwell said the funding was "welcome and critical", however is still not enough, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
The charity said a consultation would continue throughout the month with the new structure in place by 6 February.
In November for the first time the trust was awarded funding of £500,000 a year as a part of Arts Council England's 2023-26 Investment Programme run by the National Portfolio Organisation (NPO).
The HCT was set up in 2014 in a bid to attract extra funding when council cuts were set out.
It cut about 10% of its staff following a review in 2018.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.