Hampshire police officer rape case jury discharged
- Published
A jury in the trial of a police officer charged with raping a woman he met on a dating app has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.
Hampshire PC David Longden-Thurgood, 49, of Waterlooville, was accused of attacking the woman, in her 30s, in October 2020, after they met on Bumble.
The court heard the pair engaged in consensual, sexual activity on their first date before the alleged incident.
The Crown Prosecution Service said it would consider a possible retrial.
An initial trial at Winchester Crown Court collapsed in June 2022 after four jurors tested positive for Covid-19.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been approached for comment.
