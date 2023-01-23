Hampshire teenager admits killing man at mental health hospital
A teenager has admitted killing a man at a mental health hospital.
Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, from Andover, Hampshire, at Basingstoke's Parklands Hospital in November 2021.
Herbert, from Overton, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, causing actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.
He will be sentenced on 10 February.
Mr Laversuch was pronounced dead at the scene when police were called to the hospital shortly after 04:00 GMT on 27 November.
A second man, also in his 60s, was assaulted and taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital but was discharged shortly afterwards.
In a previous statement, Mr Laversuch's family described him as a "kind, intelligent and caring".
"Though he struggled with his health throughout most of his adult life, his first thought was always for the wellbeing of others," they said.
