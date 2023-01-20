New Forest potholes plea after cyclists injured
Two cyclists who were injured after hitting a pothole in the New Forest have said urgent improvements are needed on the county's roads.
Oliver Berney and Izzy Sharp were cycling in a group on Sunday when they hit the same hole, one after the other.
Mr Berney suffered a concussion as well as a broken wrist. Ms Sharp sprained her wrist and her bicycle was wrecked.
Hampshire County Council said the pothole would be fixed by the end of the week.
Mr Berney said: "I looked ahead and thought I recognised my friend sat by the side of the road and that's the last thing I remember because I hit the same pothole she had done."
He said he also chipped his tooth and suffered cuts and grazes on his face and body.
"The most significant thing is the concussion - I can't look at screens and no exercise for a couple of weeks," Mr Berney said.
"I've raced all over the world - there is a noticeable difference in the quality of roads abroad to here, and a noticeable difference in the roads in the New Forest to the rest of the country."
The pothole in Pilley is several inches deep and obscured by a puddle. One of the cyclists placed a traffic cone in it to prevent further injuries.
Ms Sharp, a professional cyclist, said: "My front wheel hit it and it just exploded instantly and indented my rim. It sent me on to the grass."
The council said an increase in road defects was the result of prolonged spells of heavy rain and freezing temperatures and it was "prioritising the most urgent, including those that pose a safety risk".
A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that repairs have been ordered and these should be completed by the end of the week."
