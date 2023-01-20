Six held after hare coursing operation in Itchen Abbas
Six people suspected of hare coursing have been arrested after a police pursuit involving a helicopter and search dogs.
A police car was rammed during the operation on private land at Itchen Abbas, near Winchester, Hampshire, on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to Northington Road at about 20:45 GMT.
The pursuit continued to Southampton. Five dogs and two vehicles were also seized.
Hampshire Constabulary said local officers, Country Watch police and other specialist units attended.
The suspects, using vehicles and dogs, were located using thermal cameras and helicopter assistance.
A police car was rammed by one of the suspect's vehicles trying to leave but the two occupants were detained, the force said.
The second vehicle was followed by officers on the ground and the police helicopter and was intercepted in Burgess Road, Southampton, where a further four men were arrested.
The suspects, aged 17 to 39, from Netley, Botley, Hedge End and Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of trespassing with poaching equipment.
One of the men was also held on suspicion of causing danger to road users and another was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
