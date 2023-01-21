Hythe Ferry: Redbridge Causeway roadworks boost passenger numbers, says operator
Roadworks on a main route into Southampton have boosted passenger numbers on a threatened ferry service, its operator has said.
Lane closures on the A35 Redbridge Causeway have led to delays of up to 90 minutes for motorists.
Hythe Ferry operator Lee Rayment said passenger numbers had since increased by "two and a half times".
He added talks over the sale of the ferry were progressing and its future was "positive".
Redbridge Causeway serves as a link between the New Forest waterside area and Southampton, and connects with the M271.
Lane closures were put in place on Monday as part of an ongoing £25m project to deal with weaknesses in the concrete structure of the 60-year-old bridges.
Compounded by icy conditions, traffic tailed back through Totton and to Ashurst in the New Forest.
Bus operator Bluestar said it was trying to "minimise any disruption" and urged customers to allow plenty of time for their journeys.
The Hythe Ferry takes foot passengers from the Waterside straight into the city.
Mr Rayment said while the roadworks had caused misery for motorists, they had been a "godsend" for the ferry, with one boat recently carrying about 50 passengers, when it was previously struggling to get 20.
"It's been really good for us - we're almost back to 2018 levels," he added.
"We've seen new faces and some which have come back to us. It's a shame it's not like this all year round.
"Hopefully we'll hold on to some of them - it certainly shows the interest there is."
Mr Rayment announced in December he was ending the service on New Year's Eve saying, with rising costs and passengers numbers not yet recovered from the pandemic, it was no longer financially viable.
Local councils said they would not provide a subsidy to allow it to continue.
It was later announced the ferry would continue running into 2023, as there was hope of a finding a buyer.
Mr Rayment said talks were progressing with a "very interested party" about taking over the service, and the future was "positive".
The Hythe Ferry previously stopped running in December 2020 when it could not afford to resume crossings because of the impact of lockdowns and low passenger numbers, prompting a crowdfunding effort and bail-outs from local councils.
Hampshire County Council said the roadworks at Redbridge were "necessary" to deal with weaknesses in the concrete structure of the bridges and lane closures could continue into March.
