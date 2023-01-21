Hook landslip: Repair work starts on damaged railway line
- Published
Repair work has begun on a section of railway line where a landslip left the track hanging in mid-air.
A 144ft (44m) stretch of railway embankment collapsed near Hook in Hampshire after heavy rain on Sunday.
This has resulted in disruption for those in the south wanting to travel on the mainline to London Waterloo.
South Western Railway (SWR) apologised for the problems and said it hoped to restore some direct services from Monday if the work was a success.
However, it said it would take "a number of weeks" before permanent repairs were complete and services were able to return to normal levels.
A rail replacement bus will be operating this weekend between Basingstoke and Woking.
Services to London Waterloo from Weymouth, Bournemouth, Southampton and Portsmouth Harbour via Eastleigh will all be terminating at Basingstoke.
The company advised passengers to check before they travel, with a list of schedule changes published on its website.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.