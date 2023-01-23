Hampshire cyclist who died after Christmas crash loved life, his family says
A cyclist who died after a crash two days before Christmas "loved life and everyone", his family has said.
Norman Martin, 84, from Rowlands Castle, Hampshire, was cycling on Redhill Road - where he had lived for 47 years - at about 15:00 GMT on 23 December when he collided with a grey BMW.
He died in hospital four days later.
The BMW driver, a 78-year-old local man, sustained minor injuries, police said previously.
In a statement release by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, Mr Martin's family said he had lived in Rowlands Castle all his life.
"He was hard working and spent his working life in various sawmills, then became a self-employed gardener," the statement added.
"Gardening was his passion - he was an allotment holder for most of his married life... He was very much a home man who didn't smoke and only occasionally had a glass of cider. He loved life and everyone."
The police force said it was continuing to investigate the crash and asked anyone with information to come forward.