Girl, 16, hurt in Waterlooville Morrisons car meet

Fiat 500Hampshire Roads Policing Unit
Police said a Fiat 500 hit pedestrians and has been recovered for examination

A 16-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a car meet "gone wrong", police said.

Hampshire Constabulary was called to reports of a meet at Morrisons car park in Lakesmere Road, Waterlooville, on Friday at 20:41 GMT.

The force had a second call just before 21:20 reporting a cream Fiat 500 had hit pedestrians.

The girl was found with a serious injury to her knee and taken to hospital.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

A police spokesperson said the girl's injuries were not life-threatening or life changing.

They confirmed the vehicle had been recovered for examination and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics