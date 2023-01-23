Hampshire and Isle of Wight: Not enough available fire engines, inspector finds
- Published
A fire service's access to available engines is inconsistent, an inspector has found.
A report about Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) found it was good at responding to fires and other emergencies.
But it noted it has not been "consistently maintaining good levels of available fire engines" and response times were not always met.
HIWFRS said it was finding ways to improve and tackle the recommendations.
On Friday, His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services published the first full inspection of the service as a combined authority.
It found it was good at keeping people safe and identifying those most at risk of fire and other emergencies.
'A significant challenge'
Staff also reported an improving workplace culture and the report recognised the work done by HIWFRS to integrate equality, diversity and inclusion.
But it found on-call availability was a "significant challenge" and there were not enough available fire engines.
"The timescales for when the service will respond to safe and well visits aren't always met," it said.
Chief Fire Officer Neil Odin said he was pleased to see the service's improvements to culture and values recognised.
He said: "We're not complacent and remain committed to making sure we are an inclusive and welcoming employer for everyone.
"We know that the availability of our on-call firefighters continues to be a challenge, particularly during weekdays, and we are looking at ways to improve that."
He said the service is tackling many of the report's recommendations, adding they "will continue to push ourselves to be the best possible fire and rescue service".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.