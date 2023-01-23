Coldplay drummer Will Champion awarded Southampton honorary doctorate
Coldplay drummer Will Champion has been awarded an honorary doctorate.
Champion, who was born and grew up in Southampton, met music students at the University of Southampton before receiving his degree as Doctor of Music.
Since forming the band in the 1990s, Champion and the rest of Coldplay have sold 100 million albums worldwide.
Receiving the honour, the 44-year-old said he was "extremely grateful" to receive an honorary doctorate.
"It was a lovely ceremony and a lovely opportunity to speak to music students," he added.
Champion grew up in the city and attended Portswood Primary and Cantell School. His parents also worked at the university as academics.
When he was 14, he did work experience at the Nuffield Theatre on the university campus, working in the box office and backstage.
During a one-hour session with music students at the Turner Sims concert hall, he discussed his musical influences the band's music, creative processes, and enduring success.
After the event, second-year student, Hannah Harvey, said: "It's amazing how someone at that level of fame is so humble and that you don't change with the fame."
Coldplay formed in the mid-90s, achieving global fame in 2000 with their debut album Parachutes.
Since then, they have won countless awards, including seven Grammys, and become one of the biggest-selling bands in music history.
Coldplay are due to begin the European leg of their world tour in May.
