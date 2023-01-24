Bursledon: Firefighters tackle fire at farm barns
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a large fire involving two barns on a Hampshire farm.
Crews from four stations and water carriers from another four attended the blaze on Pylands Lane, Bursledon, on Monday shortly before 21:00 GMT .
The fire service said crews arrived to find "flames coming from the top of the buildings", which were joined together.
It said several classic cars and a VW campervan were lost in the blaze. No-one was injured.
Horses at a nearby yard were also moved away from the fire by their owner overnight.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said crews returned later in the morning to check for hotspots.
Fire investigators were also due to carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire, it said.
The service has urged people to check their smoke alarms and make sure they heed its home fire safety advice.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.