Details of 225-home development in Portchester to be decided
- Published
Detailed plans for a new housing development are to come under scrutiny after being approved by a planning inspector.
A total of 225 new homes are set to be built on land south of Romsey Avenue in Portchester.
The plans were first rejected by Fareham Borough Council in 2020 but approved by a government inspector last year.
Fareham councillors are now asked to scrutinise the details of the scheme.
They will look at the scale, the appearance and the layout of the development.
More than 300 residents initially objected to the plans which were then rejected by the council due to environmental impacts and the loss of high-value agricultural land.
The development would provide shared ownership and affordable rented homes as well as a public open space and a bird conservation area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Foreman Homes, which put the plans forward, said the development would make "a positive contribution to the local area".
