Waterlooville collision: Woman, 84, dies one month after crash
- Published
An 84-year-old woman involved in a four-vehicle collision has died a month after the crash.
The incident happened on the southbound A3(M) between junction 2 and the on and off-slip near Waterlooville, Hampshire, on 22 December, at about 09:22 GMT.
The woman, from Benfleet, Essex, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries and remained there until her death on Saturday.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses.
The woman was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla.
A Ford C-Max, a Vauxhall Zafira and a Renault Scenic were also involved in the collision.
PC Kelly Hargreaves said: "We understand it has been some time since this incident took place but are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, who has not yet spoken to us, to make contact.
"We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and may still have dashcam footage available."
