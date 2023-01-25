Winchester Cathedral: Stars seen filming season six of The Crown

Actor Bertie Carvel, who plays Sir Tony Blair, seen outside Winchester Cathedral for filming of The Crown

Filming for the final season of The Crown has been taking place at Winchester Cathedral, Netflix has confirmed.

Actors Bertie Carvel and Lydia Leonard, who play Sir Tony and Cherie Blair in the hit TV series, have been seen outside the Hampshire cathedral.

It is believed to have been used as a substitute for Westminster Abbey for filming the funeral of Princess Diana.

Winchester Cathedral declined to comment.

Lydia Leonard, who plays Cherie Blair, was also seen braving the cold January weather outside the cathedral

Photos of the production team also showed mourners in black and women in white and gold dresses similar to a wedding's flower girls.

A person in a bishop's costume and a man in a military suit were also seen as a crane was used at the cathedral.

The fifth series of the show charted the breakdown of the marriage between King Charles, played by Dominic West, and Diana, Princess of Wales, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki.

West was previously spotted filming at the cathedral in a dark mourning suit, according to photos published online on Tuesday.

Winchester Cathedral has been closed for two days for filming of season six of The Crown

The drama has in the past caused controversy after claims it was "complete fantasy" and unfair on the royal family.

Netflix has defended the show, saying it "has always been presented as a drama based on historical events".

Richard Rycroft plays the role of The Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey in the hit Netflix show
Cast members were seen going into Winchester Cathedral throughout the day

