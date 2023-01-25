Greyson Birch: Toddler's drowning death an accident, coroner says
A two-year-old boy drowned in a lake after he was briefly left unattended by his cousin, an inquest has heard.
Greyson Birch, from Southampton, was found in the water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve in Hampshire on the evening of 30 May 2021.
He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died four days later, Winchester Coroner's Court was told.
Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp recorded a conclusion of accidental death and described it as a "tragedy".
Ms Rhodes-Kemp said Greyson's cousin Lewis Birch was 18 at the time and had not previously taken care of the toddler on his own.
Mr Birch also has autism and suffered with depression, the coroner said.
"Greyson wanted to go in his car, they went for something to eat and eventually to Swanwick Lake, arriving about 19:30," she said.
"They went on to a wooden pontoon near the water where Greyson threw sticks.
"Lewis went to relieve himself and returned to find Greyson in the water.
"Lewis did not attempt to save him due to an apparent fear of water and not being able to swim, called his aunt seeking advice, and emergency services were called and attended and got Greyson out of the water."
The coroner said the "precise circumstances" of what happened would never be known and noted there was no CCTV or witnesses.
"The conclusion today is accident and that is what will be on the record of inquest," she said.
An 18-year-old man, known to Greyson, was arrested on suspicion of neglect but released with no further action taken in January 2022.
