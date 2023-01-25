Portsmouth police witness appeal over suspected arson
Police have appealed for witnesses in relation to a suspected arson incident.
Firefighters were called to Copnor Road in Portsmouth on Sunday just before 17:30 GMT where "smoke and flames were issuing from the building".
Police said an investigation is underway and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the incident.
It is also keen to hear from anyone driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage.
The building consists of take-away outlet Bossman's Kitchen, a Nisa convenience store and residential flats.
