Southampton MP criticises closure of Bitterne NatWest branch
An MP has opposed the closure of a bank branch, branding it "a disgrace".
NatWest is planning to close 23 branches in England and Wales, including its branch in Bitterne, Southampton.
Royston Smith, the Conservative MP for Southampton Itchen, said the move was "poorly considered" and warned staff and customers would be hit "hardest".
NatWest said it was investing to provide people with support and alternatives that worked for them.
The 23 branches will close between April and May this year, with the Bitterne Road branch expected to closed on 25 April.
Mr Smith said the Southampton branch was "well-used". He claimed that more than 100 local businesses rely on it for their weekly banking.
"It's a disgrace. Why on earth do we keep bailing these organisations out when they have no conscience", Mr Smith said.
In a Facebook post, the MP who represents constituents in Bitterne, said banks appeared to think their retail customers were "an inconvenience".
He added: "We are all aware that for many years interest rates on savings have been pitiful or non-existent.
"Perhaps we would be more accepting of this if banks saw the importance of being convenient to their customers, or that they care about our communities. Sadly, this does not seem to be the case."
Mr Smith said the closure would leave customers who do not use online banking "very inconvenienced".
NatWest said its branch in Hedge End, Hampshire, would remain open and customers could also make use of banking services at any post office.
A NatWest spokesperson said most of its customers were shifting to mobile and online banking because it was "faster and easier".
In a statement the spokesperson added: "We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online."
The NatWest branch in Fleet, in Hampshire is also set to close on 27 April.
Lloyds, TSB and Barclays also announced closures earlier this month.
