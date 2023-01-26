Marwell Zoo penguins return from isolation after flu outbreak
Seven penguins sent into isolation after a bird flu outbreak have been returned to their outdoor enclosure.
They were moved into quarantine at Marwell Zoo, near Winchester in Hampshire, after eight other penguins died from the disease in December.
Staff at the site have since cleaned and disinfected the penguins' home to ensure it meets all legal requirements.
The zoo said the birds would remain under special care and visitors would not be able to get as close as usual.
It added that the penguins looked "a little dishevelled" after their indoor stay but would soon be back to their "shiny best".
Dan Garrett, Marwell's birds team leader, said: "It's great to see them back in their enclosure where they can swim properly, feed in the water and have opportunities to seek shelter in their burrows.
"They feel safer in the water so it's obviously of huge benefit to have them back in their pool.
"Penguins haven't evolved to stand still, in the wild they spend nine months at sea so they're used to being on the move all of the time."
