Hook landslip: Repair teams work around the clock
Engineers are working around the clock to repair a landslip that has been disrupting rail services in Hampshire.
A 144ft (44m) stretch of railway embankment collapsed near Hook after heavy rain on 15 January.
Trains to Waterloo from Weymouth, Bournemouth, Southampton, Exeter and Salisbury were terminating at Basingstoke but are now running again.
The collapsed embankment is being reinforced with 100 12m-long steel sheets.
Half a mile of temporary road has been built to get machines on to the site and the track layout has been reconfigured from four tracks to two, allowing services pass at a reduced speed.
Mark Killick of Network Rail said: "Once the sheet pile is completed, we will have to remove all the loose material from behind and then build up the embankment so we can put the track back in its place.
"It's a huge task. We are working around the clock, 24 hours a day, and we will do that until the job is completed."
There have previously been landslips on the same site - one in 1960 and another alongside it in 2019.
The work to repair the latest damage is expected to take several weeks.
