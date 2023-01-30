Residents' complaints reveal Southampton's noisiest streets
- Published
Shouting and loud music are plaguing residents on a city's noisiest streets, a Freedom of Information request has found.
Warburton Road in Southampton topped the list with with 135 complaints from residents about noise in 2022.
One Thornhill resident said "racing driver kids" and "blasting music" were a common occurrences.
Southampton City Council says it can investigate noise issues if they are classed as "statutory nuisance".
A Freedom of Information request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service showed the ten noisiest roads in Southampton had a combined total of 756 noise complaints in 2022.
Warburton Road was ahead of International Way and Wadhurst Gardens in Weston which had 102 and 114 complaints respectively.
'All the time'
One Warburton Road resident who wanted to remain anonymous said: "You've got your young 16 and 17-year-olds who ride motorbikes late at night.
"You've got your racing driver kids who come flying up this road all the time. You've got the music coming from the tower blocks all the time."
Southampton City Council said it could not comment on individual cases on Warburton Road due to data protection.
The council website states that it can "investigate and deal with" some types of noise, which "meets the definition for statutory nuisance".
It reads: "In order to take action, the noise has to be significant enough to disturb you in your home and interfere with everyday life.
"The noise therefore needs to continue for a long time or happen regularly and be unreasonable."
Southampton's noisiest streets
Numbers of complaints to Southampton City Council in 2022
Warburton Road in Thornhill - 135 complaints, mainly due to loud music.
Wadhurst Gardens in Weston - 114 complaints, mainly due to shouting.
International Way in Weston - 102 complaints. The main cause of complaints is unclear.
Victoria Road in Woolston - 90 complaints, mainly due to loud music.
Kent Road in Portswood - 68 complaints, mainly due to shouting.
Shirley Road in Shirley - 59 complaints, mainly due to loud music.
Derby Road in Northam - 57 complaints, mainly due to loud music.
Lydgate Close in Thornhill - 47 complaints. The main cause of complaints is unclear.
Kingsclere Avenue in Weston - 43 complaints, mainly due to shouting.
Portswood Road in Portswood - 41 complaints, mainly due to loud music.
Source: Local Democracy Reporting Service
