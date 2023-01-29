Two badly hurt at Portsmouth car meet as vehicle leaves road
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a vehicle hit a group of people gathered at a car meet.
A teenage girl and a woman, aged in her 20s, were seriously hurt when a blue Mazda MX5 veered off the road in Portsmouth.
Two other people suffered minor injuries, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
Officers were called to the meet on Portfield Road on Saturday night.
Witness plea
About 40 to 50 cars had gathered, said the force, which urged anyone with information or footage of the event to come forward.
"We have already received a number of submissions from people, and all available footage will assist with our inquiries, whether this is dashcam footage, mobile phone video or anything else," it said in a statement.
The force continued: "It is important to remember vehicles being driven in an anti-social manner, especially where there is a large gathering of people and vehicles, is a risk to public safety."
It comes just over a week after a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured at a car meet in Waterlooville.
Police were called to a Morrisons car park in Lakesmere Road at about 20:40 GMT on 20 January.
The force had a second call just before 21:20 reporting a cream Fiat 500 had hit pedestrians.
The girl was found with a serious injury to her knee and taken to hospital.