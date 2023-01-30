Motorcyclist, 34, killed in crash with car near Winchester
A 34-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car.
The man was killed when his red Yamaha motorcycle crashed with a black Honda Civic shortly after 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
It happened on the A31 Petersfield Road at Chilcomb, Hampshire. The biker, from Alresford, died at the scene.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
