Isle of Wight bed blocking cash a 'sticking plaster'
Government money released to address bed blocking at a hospital has been described as "a sticking plaster" that will make very little difference.
The Isle of Wight's NHS Trust last week received £2m from a national £500m pot to free up space at St Mary's Hospital.
But cabinet member for adult social care Karl Love said the island needed recurring funding, not one-off payments.
The Department for Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.
The £1,937,811 will fund 10 schemes including additional care home capacity.
It has been split between the Isle of Wight Council and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board (ICB).
The trust said part of the money will fund the Bluebell House Residential Care Home as a step down facility, which it estimated would help 70 people.
But Mr Love, an Independent, said: "It's a sticking plaster over a gaping financial hole.
"Where do they think I'm going to get agency staff from when they are simply maxed out already?
"The Bluebells Care home referred to is due to close in the future and our council is still cutting services because of 13 years of austerity."
Mr Love said St Mary's Hospital needed to "recruit more staff and government have not given us a penny for that"
"It's an appalling government propaganda exercise to make it look like they are helping," he added.
It comes at the end of a two-month long critical incident at St Mary's, which forced the council to spend £1.9m on sending 21 patients to mainland care facilities because of a shortage of adult care places on the island.
