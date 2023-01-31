Girl, nine, plucks Isle of Wight-shaped ice sheet from puddle

Mylee managed to gather the island-shaped ice from a puddle

A nine-year-old girl found a sheet of ice which bears a striking resemblance to the outline of the Isle of Wight.

Mylee made the discovery while out on a walk on the island with her family at Porchfield, a village near Calbourne, at the weekend.

Spotting it in the puddle alongside a farm track she managed to carefully gather the sheet.

After holding the large piece up for a photo she noticed it was in the shape of the island.

The ice sheet had a striking resemblance to the outline of the Isle of Wight.

She said: "It just came out looking like that, I said it looks like the Isle of Wight!"

The photo, posted by Mylee's mum, was praised on social media with many commenting on its likeness to the island.

Several added: "Such a shame you can't keep it!"

The cold weather also saw unusual 'Ice pancakes' form on a Glasgow river after days of freezing weather.

