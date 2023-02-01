Developer reveals £200m plan for Town Quay in Southampton
A £200m plan for a new waterfront development has been unveiled.
The Town Quay site in Southampton would include restaurants, food halls, flats, a marina and hotel, as well as spa and conference facilities.
Developer Nicolas James Group said its plan would create 1,000 jobs if given the go-ahead by the city council.
A public consultation is expected to be undertaken in the next two months, with a planning application likely to be submitted later this year.
The plans would not include the area occupied by the Red Funnel terminal, the Royal Pier and Mayflower Park.
The developer, which built the Harbour Hotel in nearby Ocean Village, said the plans had already been presented to council officers and councillors.
Nicolas Roach, the company's chairman, said having lived, studied and worked in Southampton he shared the "frustration" that the city "lacked a destination waterfront".
Satvir Kaur, leader of the Labour-run city council, said she welcomed the proposals and was committed to making the most of Southampton's waterfront.
